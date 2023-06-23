Mt. Calvary to host free dental clinic in Surf City

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development is scheduled to host a free dental clinic and lab in Surf City on Saturday, July 1.

“Access to dental care and health care overall can be a challenge to many residents of Southeastern North Carolina. Through unique partnerships and the support of Delta Dental Foundation, Mt. Calvary has partnered with The Gathering Church to provide a state-of-the-art mobile dental clinic and lab in Surf City,” the release from Mt. Calvary states. “All services are free to those able to secure appointments which are on a first come basis.”

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Gathering Church, located at 304 Wilmington Avenue.

Appointments can be made by calling (910) 665-1352.

“Services available include fillings, simple abstractions, and teeth cleanings,” the center continues. “Priority is given to individuals with no insurance.”

Access to medical care and dental care in particular can be a challenge to many of our area citizens. This unique partnership will help provide many people with the care and preventative treatments that they may need. We are thankful for all those that are making this possible and Mt. Calvary continues to further expand our outreach and support of all the communities that we serve including Pender County.

