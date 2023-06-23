Senior Connect
Mt. Calvary to host free dental clinic in Surf City

(Source: Cukierspace / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development is scheduled to host a free dental clinic and lab in Surf City on Saturday, July 1.

“Access to dental care and health care overall can be a challenge to many residents of Southeastern North Carolina. Through unique partnerships and the support of Delta Dental Foundation, Mt. Calvary has partnered with The Gathering Church to provide a state-of-the-art mobile dental clinic and lab in Surf City,” the release from Mt. Calvary states. “All services are free to those able to secure appointments which are on a first come basis.”

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Gathering Church, located at 304 Wilmington Avenue.

Appointments can be made by calling (910) 665-1352.

“Services available include fillings, simple abstractions, and teeth cleanings,” the center continues. “Priority is given to individuals with no insurance.”

