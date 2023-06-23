Mt. Calvary to host free dental clinic in Surf City
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development is scheduled to host a free dental clinic and lab in Surf City on Saturday, July 1.
“Access to dental care and health care overall can be a challenge to many residents of Southeastern North Carolina. Through unique partnerships and the support of Delta Dental Foundation, Mt. Calvary has partnered with The Gathering Church to provide a state-of-the-art mobile dental clinic and lab in Surf City,” the release from Mt. Calvary states. “All services are free to those able to secure appointments which are on a first come basis.”
The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Gathering Church, located at 304 Wilmington Avenue.
Appointments can be made by calling (910) 665-1352.
“Services available include fillings, simple abstractions, and teeth cleanings,” the center continues. “Priority is given to individuals with no insurance.”
