Gov. Cooper signs seven bills, vetoes two, declines to sign one into law

The governor announced the grants at the East Carolina Heart Institute.(WITN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper vetoed two bills on June 23: Senate Bill 582 North Carolina Farm Act of 2023 and House Bill 750 Address ESG Factors.

Governor Cooper released the following statement on vetoing SB 582:

“The provision in this bill that severely weakens protection for wetlands means more severe flooding for homes, roads and businesses and dirtier water for our people, particularly in eastern North Carolina. This provision coupled with the drastic weakening of federal rules caused by the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in the Sackett case, leaves approximately 2.5 million acres, or about one-half of our state’s wetlands, unprotected. The General Assembly has allocated tens of millions of dollars to protect the state from flooding and my administration is working to stop pollution like PFAS and other contaminants. This bill reverses our progress and leaves the state vulnerable without vital flood mitigation and water purification tools.”

Governor Cooper also vetoed HB 750, claiming the bill does exactly what it claims to stop:

“For political reasons only, it unnecessarily limits the Treasurer’s ability to make decisions based on the best interest of state retirees and the fiscal health of the retirement fund.”

Cooper also signed these bills into law:

Governor Cooper declined to sign House Bill 130 Energy Choice/Solar Decommissioning Rqmts. into law.

