First Alert Forecast: stormy pattern to partially settle

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:49 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington has officially recorded 2.3 inches of garden-quenching, fire-reducing rain this week and most Cape Fear backyards have turned similarly soggy. Your First Alert Forecast for Friday includes more scattered, possibly heavy showers and storms. Shower and storm coverage ought to trend more isolated into Saturday and Sunday, so keep your outdoor plans intact and stay alert with an occasional eye to the sky and your WECT Weather App interactive radar.

A stormy pattern seems likely to partially settle in the tropics, too. The weekend will begin with two active Atlantic storms: Bret and Cindy. Steering winds will continue to guide Bret through and south of the Caribbean islands while Cindy should find a path north of said islands. By the end of the weekend or early next week, both storms are likely to encounter hostile jet stream wind environments and weaken. No tropical weather threats can be defined for the Carolinas at this time.

Your seven-day forecast offers seasonable temps: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Find a ten-day forecast for whatever location you choose anytime with your WECT Weather App.

Stay sharp in case Hurricane Season ramps up with the comprehensive, local wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

