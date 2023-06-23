Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Climb Out of The Darkness to hold annual walk and resource fair at Halyburton Park

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lemon Tree Wellness & Consulting and Climb Out of the Darkness are holding their annual walk and community building event at Halyburton Park on June 24.

Climb Out Of Darkness’s goal is for community members to come together to share stories to help families that need support with perinatal mental health.

“The CLIMB brings communities together to shine a light on a darkness we often don’t speak about, perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. PMADs are disorders such as postpartum depression and anxiety, which are the most common complication of pregnancy and childbirth. These disorders affect 1 in 5 birthing persons and 1 in 10 partners,” CLIMB writes.

A welcome ceremony will be held at Shelter 1 in the park, with community building and hearing a survivor’s story. A warm-up with Fit4Mom and a family-friendly stroll around the park.

Attendees can learn about local support tools at CLIMB’s resource fair, where you can enter a chance to win raffle prizes. Face painting and scavenger hunts for kids will be available.

The event is free to join and donations can be made here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Jamar Wright
Former employee at local hotels arrested after allegedly using position to obtain credit card information of guests
Beach destinations are great places to unwind and create family bonding moments.
100 best beach towns in the US
Coast Guard Sector N.C. commander temporarily relieved ‘due to a loss of confidence in his ability’
The Amber Alert for a 3-year-old North Carolina boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old NC boy
(MGN)
Man dies from injuries after getting caught in rip current near Pender Co. barrier island

Latest News

Free swim lessons help people learn about safety by the water
Former employee at local hotels arrested after allegedly using position to obtain credit card information of guests
Kevin Jamar Wright
Former employee at local hotels arrested after allegedly using position to obtain credit card information of guests
Opera House Theatre Company to perform ‘Ragtime’ and other summer shows