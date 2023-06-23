Climb Out of The Darkness to hold annual walk and resource fair at Halyburton Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lemon Tree Wellness & Consulting and Climb Out of the Darkness are holding their annual walk and community building event at Halyburton Park on June 24.

Climb Out Of Darkness’s goal is for community members to come together to share stories to help families that need support with perinatal mental health.

“The CLIMB brings communities together to shine a light on a darkness we often don’t speak about, perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. PMADs are disorders such as postpartum depression and anxiety, which are the most common complication of pregnancy and childbirth. These disorders affect 1 in 5 birthing persons and 1 in 10 partners,” CLIMB writes.

A welcome ceremony will be held at Shelter 1 in the park, with community building and hearing a survivor’s story. A warm-up with Fit4Mom and a family-friendly stroll around the park.

Attendees can learn about local support tools at CLIMB’s resource fair, where you can enter a chance to win raffle prizes. Face painting and scavenger hunts for kids will be available.

The event is free to join and donations can be made here.

