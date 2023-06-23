Senior Connect
Burgaw seeking resident, visitor input on proposed speed limit change

(WDBJ7)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw announced on Friday, June 23, that it is seeking input from visitors and residents on a proposition to change the speed limit to 25 mph in residential neighborhoods.

“Did you know the speed limit in our residential neighborhoods is currently 35 MPH? Would you be in favor of reducing the speed limit to 25 MPH? Take our quick survey and let us know!” the town states.

The survey can be found here. According to the town, commissioners discussed the change after receiving multiple complaints that people are traveling too fast through residential neighborhoods, and are now seeking community input before making a final decision.

“We appreciate your input as we continue to make our town a great place to work, live and play,” the town adds.

For more information, please visit the Town of Burgaw website.

