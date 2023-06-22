Wilmington police searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced at 9:55 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, that it is looking for 18-year-old Aidan Michael Kuhn.

According to the announcement, Kuhn might be driving a 2008 Toyota Tacoma truck with the NC registration tag “REE-9589.”

Police describe Kuhn as being 5′9″ tall, weighing 210 pounds and having brown hair with brown eyes. It is unknown what Kuhn was wearing the last time he was seen.

If you see Kuhn, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3600.

