Thalian Association Community Theatre announces scholarship recipient

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Thalian Association Community Theatre announced Thursday that Chandler Wheeler has been chosen for the $1,500 Don Ansell Scholarship.

“Chandler is the daughter of Chad and Michelle Wheeler of Wilmington. She has been very active in the Wilmington theatre community, participating in seventeen shows for Thalian Association, Opera House, and Performance Club, and a member of the counseling staff for Creative Arts Camp at the Community Arts Center. Chandler has extensive training in dance, voice, and acting and plans to pursue a BFA Theatre Performance degree at Fordham University in New York City,” a TACT announcement states.

The scholarship is given annually by the theatre to a high school senior with a proven record in theatre that plans to pursue the craft after they graduate. They also must be active in the association, whether as performers, actors or technicians.

“The Donn Ansell Scholarship was established in 2013 by his family to honor Donn’s many achievements in local theater, radio and television, his service to the Wilmington community and his proud history with Thalian Association Community Theatre as its first Managing Director. The scholarship is partially funded through the generous contributions of the Ansell family and friends, Michael Walton Jones, and Troy Rudeseal of Wilmington Transport LLC.,” the announcement continues.

