Rocky Point Elementary wins $5,000 after making jingle for business

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Rocky Point Elementary School and nine other schools won grand prize checks for $5,000 in the Michael & Son’s Services Jingle Sing-Off contest, per an announcement on Thursday, June 22.

“These funds will go towards purchasing instruments for the Rocky Point Elementary Orchestra program,” said music teacher Laura Black, who submitted the entry. “We were also just awarded a $1,000 grant from The Mockingbird Foundation on June 13th.”

The company says that 29 elementary schools created their own versions of the company jingle and submitted an entry, and the likes, comments and shares were tabulated.

Rocky Point Elementary competed with other schools in southeastern North Carolina.

