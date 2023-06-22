Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Rocky Point Elementary wins $5,000 after making jingle for business

Rocky Point Elementary students singing a jingle for the Michael & Son's Jingle Contest in 2023
Rocky Point Elementary students singing a jingle for the Michael & Son's Jingle Contest in 2023(Pender County Schools)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Rocky Point Elementary School and nine other schools won grand prize checks for $5,000 in the Michael & Son’s Services Jingle Sing-Off contest, per an announcement on Thursday, June 22.

“These funds will go towards purchasing instruments for the Rocky Point Elementary Orchestra program,” said music teacher Laura Black, who submitted the entry. “We were also just awarded a $1,000 grant from The Mockingbird Foundation on June 13th.”

The company says that 29 elementary schools created their own versions of the company jingle and submitted an entry, and the likes, comments and shares were tabulated.

Rocky Point Elementary competed with other schools in southeastern North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Jamar Wright
Former employee at local hotels arrested after allegedly using position to obtain credit card information of guests
Beach destinations are great places to unwind and create family bonding moments.
100 best beach towns in the US
The Amber Alert for a 3-year-old North Carolina boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old NC boy
(MGN)
Man dies from injuries after getting caught in rip current near Pender Co. barrier island
Coast Guard Sector N.C. commander temporarily relieved ‘due to a loss of confidence in his ability’

Latest News

High rip current risk alert extended for southeastern N.C. coast
Free summer meals for children being offered in southeastern N.C.
Novant Health Pender Medical Center
Pender County commissioners agree to sell Pender Medical Center to Novant Health
Laurel Senick visits the WECT on June 21, 2023, the release date of her debut novel "Foam"
Local filmmaker talks about writing her debut novel “Foam”