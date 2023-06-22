Reward offered for information on who damaged sea turtle nests in Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A $1,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the people who damaged sea turtle nests in Ocean Isle Beach.

Per the OIB Sea Turtle Protection Organization, two nests were found damaged on Thursday, with photos showing discarded cans and other litter.

“Sea turtle nests are protected by the endangered species act. We have filed a report with OIB and the the NC Wildlife Commission. We are offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the persons responsible for damage to this nest,” an announcement from the organization states.

A reward is also being offered for information leading to anyone getting caught damaging a nest in the town.

The organization says that there is a penalty of $50,000 and up to a year in prison for harming an endangered species.

