Pender Co. woman found guilty, sentenced in 2020 Wallace shooting case that left one dead

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wallace Police Department announced that 29-year-old Marshje Treannah Swinson has been found guilty and sentenced for a 2020 shooting that injured one person and killed another.

“On October 23, 2020, Wallace police officers were called to Wells MHP Lane in reference to a shooting with two victims,” Wallace PD states in its release. “When officers arrived, Lonnel Henderson Jr. was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound, and Shardonnay Langley was found injured with an apparent grazing gunshot wound and a laceration from blunt force trauma.

“The criminal investigation would reveal that the defendant shot and killed the victim, 26-year-old Lonnel Henderson, outside of their residence at Wells MHP Lane in Wallace, North Carolina. The defendant and the victim were in a domestic relationship and had one child together. The defendant also assaulted the victim’s sister, 22-year-old Shardonnay Langley, with the firearm. Shardonnay Langley suffered a gunshot wound to her forehead. The defendant also struck Shardonnay Langley with the butt of the firearm in the side of her head without discharging the firearm.”

A jury in Duplin County found Swinson guilty on Thursday, June 15. She received the following sentences:

Two consecutive active sentences of a minimum of 240 months [20 years] and a maximum of 300 months [25 years] for second degree murder

A minimum of 73 months [six years and one month] and a maximum of 100 months [eight years and four months] for felony assaults to follow the time served for the consolidated felony assaults.

“The Wallace Police Department would like to thank the Duplin County District Attorney’s Office for their hard work and dedication in prosecuting this case. This was a successful investigation which led to a prosecution in which the defendant was held accountable for causing the death of one individual and injuries to another. On behalf of the Wallace Police Department, we extend our sincere condolences and hope this brings some closure to Mr. Henderson’s family,” the WPD adds.

