Over 1,000 lose power in New Hanover County as storms move through area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 1,000 customers in New Hanover County lost power on Thursday at around noon, according to Duke Energy.

About 800 of the outages are reported north of Gordon Road in Murrayville. At 12:46 p.m., another 192 outages were reported near North Kerr Ave and Blue Clay Road.

The outage details say the power is expected to be restored at around 3:15 p.m.

To see the latest on outages, you can visit the Duke Energy website.

Showers are expected to continue in the area today; you can see the full forecast here.

