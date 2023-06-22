Opera House Theatre Company to perform ‘Ragtime’ and other summer shows

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Opera House Theatre Company is set to perform Ragtime soon and other shows through the rest of the summer.

Ragtime is a musical from composer Stephen Flaherty, lyricist Lynn Ahrens and playwright Terrence McNally. It takes place in the early 1900s in New York, following the stories of an upper-class wife, a Jewish immigrant and a young Harlem musician.

Performances will be held at Thalian Hall on two weekends Thursday through Sunday, June 22-25 and Wednesday through Sunday, June 28 to July 2.

For one weekend only, the OHTC Apprentice Theatre will perform Spring Awakening from Friday to Sunday, July 7-9.

The company will perform Disney’s The Little Mermaid for three weekends, with dates on July 20-23, 28-30, and August 4-6.

Man of La Mancha will be performed for two weekends: August 17-20 and 23-27.

Then The Prom will be performed for two weekends: Sept. 7-10 and 13-17.

Tickets for all shows are available online on the Thalian Hall website.

