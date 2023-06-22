Senior Connect
Moore County man, woman charged after 2-year-old overdoses; $3M bond combined: sheriff

(Moore County Sheriff's Office)
By Kathryn Hubbard
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) - A man and a woman face drug and child abuse charges after a 2-year-old overdosed, according to the sheriff’s office.

On June 15, deputies responded with Moore County EMS to a report of a possible overdose of a 2-year-old child at a residence in Cameron. The child sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to UNC Chapel Hill Hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said investigators executed a search warrant at the residence where they found six grams of suspected fentanyl and a small amount of marijuana.

On Tuesday, after confirming the nature of the toddler’s injuries through medical personnel, Joey Lee Palmer, 35, and Kacey Elizabeth Holt, 32, were arrested.

They were each charged with:

  • Felony trafficking in opium
  • Felony maintaining a dwelling/place for controlled substance
  • Felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Palmer and Holt were taken to the Moore County Detention Center and each received a $1.5 million bond. They will appear in court next Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said the child was stable but was in critical condition.

