Local diver discusses preserving oxygen as search for missing submersible continues

By Emma Dollenmayer
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - More rescue ships have joined the search for a missing submarine now lost in the Atlantic for a fourth day, and authorities fear the five people on board the Titan may run out of oxygen as soon as Thursday, June 22.

A spokesperson from UNCW says a UNCW professor, Dr. Steve Ross, is with the OceanGate Titan rescue mission. Ross is the chief scientist for Ocean Gate, the company responsible for launching the Titan. The submersible disappeared on the way to visit the wreckage of the Titanic.

Chris Slog the owner and captain of Wrightsville Beach Diving says scuba diving and submarines aren’t all that different, both have limited oxygen and require it to be used wisely.

Slog says that in scuba diving, he and his diving partner always teach slow breath movements such as deep inhales and long exhales, to make the air supply last longer, which submersible passengers should be taught, too.

“If you’re panicking, your heart rate goes up, your body is going to consume more oxygen. If you’re working or swimming hard, your body is going to use more oxygen. In a submarine, it’s the same concept,” said Slog.

He says staying calm and having what he calls “redundancies” like extra air or gas supplies is also crucial in high-stress situations.

“We always teach redundancy. So you should have a spare air supply or some sort of emergency gas supply that if things did go wrong, or you had an equipment malfunction and run out of air, you always have a secondary supply that can get you to the surface. Now, that’s for us diving offshore here. At 12,500 feet, it gets a little bit more complicated,” said Slog.

Slog notes there should be fail-safes onboard, but that all of those emergency systems, must have proved ineffective.

“They had some you know, bags that could inflate and some other things, and it sounds like all of those failed. Which is pretty rare and unfortunate, but I don’t know exactly what was on board I would assume that on a mission like that, there were some sort of redundancies in place but for some reason, they didn’t work,” said Slog.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

