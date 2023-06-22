Senior Connect
H2GO water test confirms clean water through reverse osmosis

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - H2GO has confirmed that its water supply is clean and free of industrial contaminants as of Wednesday, June 21.

On May 30, Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer turned on the Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment Plant to pump water from contaminant-free aquifers. Water samples were pulled from various sites within the distribution system for tests for 40 different PFAS analytes on June 5.

H2GO’s distribution system flushing program is still underway and work is expected to last 4-6 weeks or longer. The flushing program consists of opening fire hydrants and water line dead ends and no addition of any chemicals.

“Line flushing is a routine distribution maintenance task, which is essential to maintaining a healthy distribution system. The current aggressive transitional flushing program will be followed by routine flushing as needed. H2GO will notify the public when the current flushing program is complete,” Stephanie Blair, H2GO’s Communications Director, said.

