Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Georgetown man almost trashes winning lottery ticket

‘Good thing I double-checked it.’
After realizing the ticket was actually a top prize winner, the man was relieved that he did...
After realizing the ticket was actually a top prize winner, the man was relieved that he did not throw away $30,000.(clear)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A second glace just won a Georgetown man $30,000.

The man told officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery that he was cleaning out his car when he came across the ticket.

He thought it was a losing ticket, but before tossing the $2 scratch-off in the trash, he gave the ticket another look.

After realizing the ticket was actually a top prize winner, the man was relieved that he did not throw away $30,000.

“It took my breath away,” he said.  “Good thing I double-checked it.”

The man said he will celebrate the good luck and fortune with his kids.

Frankie Snacks in Georgetown received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Jamar Wright
Former employee at local hotels arrested after allegedly using position to obtain credit card information of guests
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Beach destinations are great places to unwind and create family bonding moments.
100 best beach towns in the US
Coast Guard Sector N.C. commander temporarily relieved ‘due to a loss of confidence in his ability’
Jabbar Khalid Abdul Mateen
Sunset Beach police: 65 bindles of heroin, over 10 grams of cocaine seized in investigation

Latest News

‘We had to make the decision to take our 15-year-old son off the ventilator’: Mother mourns loss of stepson, says he died due to vaping
Cary High School Imps logo
Cary Imps voted as nation’s best high school mascot
Miley is a four-month-old pit hound mix.
Pet of the Week: Miley from the Pender Co. Humane Society
The Wallace Police Department is investigating a suspected arson that occurred at 118 E. Cliff...
Wallace police investigating suspected arson, seeking information from community
The Chemours Fayetteville Works Site in Bladen County
NCDEQ: Chemours completed barrier wall project in June, missing deadline