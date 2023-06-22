Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Free swim lessons help people learn about safety by the water

Free swim lessons help people learn about safety by the water
By Reyna Crooms
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Now that summer is here it’s important to remember a few safety tips if you decide to spend time by the water.

The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina teamed up with local organizations for a global swim lesson event. The event was known as the World’s Largest Swim Lesson, where people had the opportunity to visit different pools around the area and take a free swim lesson.

They want people to know no matter how old you are, swim safety applies to everyone. Tami Carpender is the aquatics director at the Nir Family YMCA. She says these events help kids and families establish rules and gain a better understanding of what to do when near water.

“Having events like this is critical for everybody in our community. Some kids would never even have the opportunity to be in a pool or part of a lesson so just teaching them to float on their back can help save their life,” said Carpender.

Officials from New Hanover EMS say it’s important to always use the buddy system by the water for kids and adults. Make sure you have someone outside of the water to help keep watch for anyone who may need help.

Aaron Kasulis is the Operations Divisions Chief with New Hanover EMS. He said it’s important for people to take a swim lesson if able. He said parents should keep eyes on children at all times when by the water and the earlier you get your child used to the water the better.

“The biggest thing that I think Hollywood displays as drowning is everybody is flailing around. But in reality, when somebody is truly in distress in the water at the ocean or at the pool they are actually not flailing around they’re really quiet,” said Kasulis

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Jamar Wright
Former employee at local hotels arrested after allegedly using position to obtain credit card information of guests
Beach destinations are great places to unwind and create family bonding moments.
100 best beach towns in the US
The Amber Alert for a 3-year-old North Carolina boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old NC boy
Coast Guard Sector N.C. commander temporarily relieved ‘due to a loss of confidence in his ability’
(MGN)
Man dies from injuries after getting caught in rip current near Pender Co. barrier island

Latest News

The City of Southport is set to host its first food truck rodeo on August 5
City of Southport announces first-ever food truck rodeo
Rocky Point Elementary students singing a jingle for the Michael & Son's Jingle Contest in 2023
Rocky Point Elementary wins $5,000 after making jingle for business
High rip current risk alert extended for southeastern N.C. coast
Free summer meals for children being offered in southeastern N.C.