Free swim lessons help people learn about safety by the water

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Now that summer is here it’s important to remember a few safety tips if you decide to spend time by the water.

The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina teamed up with local organizations for a global swim lesson event. The event was known as the World’s Largest Swim Lesson, where people had the opportunity to visit different pools around the area and take a free swim lesson.

They want people to know no matter how old you are, swim safety applies to everyone. Tami Carpender is the aquatics director at the Nir Family YMCA. She says these events help kids and families establish rules and gain a better understanding of what to do when near water.

“Having events like this is critical for everybody in our community. Some kids would never even have the opportunity to be in a pool or part of a lesson so just teaching them to float on their back can help save their life,” said Carpender.

Officials from New Hanover EMS say it’s important to always use the buddy system by the water for kids and adults. Make sure you have someone outside of the water to help keep watch for anyone who may need help.

Aaron Kasulis is the Operations Divisions Chief with New Hanover EMS. He said it’s important for people to take a swim lesson if able. He said parents should keep eyes on children at all times when by the water and the earlier you get your child used to the water the better.

“The biggest thing that I think Hollywood displays as drowning is everybody is flailing around. But in reality, when somebody is truly in distress in the water at the ocean or at the pool they are actually not flailing around they’re really quiet,” said Kasulis

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.