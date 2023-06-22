Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Free summer meals for children being offered in New Hanover Co.

(Canva)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has announced that its summer meal program is now offering free, daily meals for those 18 years of age and younger.

According to the announcement, one lunch will be served at the following locations Monday through Friday, with the exception of the Career Readiness Academy at Mosley, which will not offer meals on Friday.

School SitesTimesProgram Dates
Blair*11 to 11:30 a.m.June 19-July 6
Bradley Creek*11:30 a.m. to noonJune 19-July 6
Castle Hayne*11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.June 19-July 6
College Park*11 to 11:30 a.m.June 19-July 6
Forest Hills*11 to 11:30 a.m.June 19-July 6
Murrayville*11:30 a.m. to noonJune 19-July 6
Pine Valley*11:30 a.m. to noonJune 19-July 6
Sunset Park*11:30 a.m. to noonJune 19-July 6
Williams*11:30 a.m. to noonJune 19-July 6
Wrightsboro*11:30 a.m. to noonJune 19-July 6
Snipes11:30 a.m. to noonJune 15-June 30
Freeman11:30 a.m. to noonJune 15-June 30
New Hanover High^11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.June 19-Aug. 11
Mosley11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.June 19-June 29
Non-school sitesTimesProgram Dates
Maides Park^11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.June 19-Aug. 11
The Sending Church^11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.June 19-Aug. 11
Boys & Girls Club^11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.June 19-Aug. 11
MLK Center^Noon to 12:30 p.m.June 19-Aug. 11
Creekwood (see below)11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.June 19-Aug. 11

The free meals must be eaten on site.

Locations marked with an “*” will not serve meals on July 3 and 4.

Locations marked with a “^” will not serve meals on July 4.

Creekwood will not serve meals on July 3, 4, 14 and 28.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Jamar Wright
Former employee at local hotels arrested after allegedly using position to obtain credit card information of guests
The Amber Alert for a 3-year-old North Carolina boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old NC boy
(MGN)
Man dies from injuries after getting caught in rip current near Pender Co. barrier island
Beach destinations are great places to unwind and create family bonding moments.
100 best beach towns in the US
Coast Guard Sector N.C. commander temporarily relieved ‘due to a loss of confidence in his ability’

Latest News

Novant Health Pender Medical Center
Pender County commissioners agree to sell Pender Medical Center to Novant Health
Laurel Senick visits the WECT on June 21, 2023, the release date of her debut novel "Foam"
Local filmmaker talks about writing her debut novel “Foam”
The El Salvador consulate visit will be at the Health and Human Services building
Latin American consulate representatives to visit New Hanover County to help with passports, visas
Community blood drives planned for southeastern North Carolina