Free summer meals for children being offered in New Hanover Co.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has announced that its summer meal program is now offering free, daily meals for those 18 years of age and younger.

According to the announcement, one lunch will be served at the following locations Monday through Friday, with the exception of the Career Readiness Academy at Mosley, which will not offer meals on Friday.

School Sites Times Program Dates Blair* 11 to 11:30 a.m. June 19-July 6 Bradley Creek* 11:30 a.m. to noon June 19-July 6 Castle Hayne* 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 19-July 6 College Park* 11 to 11:30 a.m. June 19-July 6 Forest Hills* 11 to 11:30 a.m. June 19-July 6 Murrayville* 11:30 a.m. to noon June 19-July 6 Pine Valley* 11:30 a.m. to noon June 19-July 6 Sunset Park* 11:30 a.m. to noon June 19-July 6 Williams* 11:30 a.m. to noon June 19-July 6 Wrightsboro* 11:30 a.m. to noon June 19-July 6 Snipes 11:30 a.m. to noon June 15-June 30 Freeman 11:30 a.m. to noon June 15-June 30 New Hanover High^ 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 19-Aug. 11 Mosley 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 19-June 29

Non-school sites Times Program Dates Maides Park^ 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 19-Aug. 11 The Sending Church^ 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 19-Aug. 11 Boys & Girls Club^ 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 19-Aug. 11 MLK Center^ Noon to 12:30 p.m. June 19-Aug. 11 Creekwood (see below) 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 19-Aug. 11

The free meals must be eaten on site.

Locations marked with an “*” will not serve meals on July 3 and 4.

Locations marked with a “^” will not serve meals on July 4.

Creekwood will not serve meals on July 3, 4, 14 and 28.

