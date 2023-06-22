Former ECU ace Williams strong in MLB debut for Cleveland
Gavin Williams went 5.2 innings in his big league debut
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLEVELAND, OHIO (WITN) - Former ECU ace Gavin Williams had one rough patch but was solid most of the night going 5.2 innings in his Major League Baseball debut for the Cleveland Guardians.
Williams allowed four runs on four hits with four strikeouts in the outing.
ECU head coach Cliff Godwin on hand to watch his former ace play in the big leagues.
Cleveland won the game 7-6 over Oakland in the end.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.