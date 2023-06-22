Former ECU ace Williams strong in MLB debut for Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OHIO (WITN) - Former ECU ace Gavin Williams had one rough patch but was solid most of the night going 5.2 innings in his Major League Baseball debut for the Cleveland Guardians.

Top pitching prospect Gavin Williams describes what it was like during his first big league start for the @CleGuardians pic.twitter.com/cKdMIbWyk6 — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) June 22, 2023

Williams allowed four runs on four hits with four strikeouts in the outing.

ECU head coach Cliff Godwin on hand to watch his former ace play in the big leagues.

We got the band back together tonight! @16gavinwilliams

GO PIRATES! 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🤟🤟🤟 pic.twitter.com/ZxazUpAvUO — Cliff Godwin (@cgodwin23) June 22, 2023

Cleveland won the game 7-6 over Oakland in the end.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.