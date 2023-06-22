Footage shows more details in May Wave Transit bus crash involving four other cars

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wave Transit has provided footage of the crash involving one of its buses that took place on May 11.

The footage shows what was previously described by the Wilmington Police Department: a car slams into the side of the bus, leading to it running into multiple parked cars.

Wave Transit says the bus was moving through a stale green light at about 20 mph when the crash happened.

According to police, the parked cars stopped the bus from going through a nearby apartment building.

WPD confirmed that there were no fatalities in the crash.

