First Alert Forecast: risk of storms grows, temperatures heating up

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Compared to the past few days, your First Alert Forecast for Thursday will feature a better chance for passing showers and storms to be on the strong or severe side. Overall, storms will carry a profile of torrential rains, and gusty winds, but some clusters may produce winds close to 60 mph and may have a tendency to rotate. Worth keeping an eye on your First Alert Weather app, primarily through the morning and early afternoon.

High temperatures in the muggy middle 80s and lows in the sultry 70s will remind you that Summer is here. Temperatures are slated to grow deeper into the 80s to near 90 by early next week.

In the tropics: Tropical Storm Bret is expected to continue west through the Caribbean and weaken through the weekend. Meanwhile, tropical wave “Invest 93-L”, is likely to become Cindy soon. Stay prepared for hurricane season with the resources from wect.com/hurricane.

See your seven day planning forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember, you can take the forecast out to ten days for any location in the United States on your always free WECT Weather App.

