City of Southport announces first-ever food truck rodeo

The City of Southport is set to host its first food truck rodeo on August 5(City of Southport, N.C.)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport is set to hold its first-ever food truck rodeo on Saturday, August 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will be on the lawn of the Fort Johnston - Southport Museum & Visitors Center at 203 E. Bay St. in Southport.

“As visitors enjoy their meals, they’ll enjoy the tunes of the Back Porch Rockers, adding a festive and energetic atmosphere to the Food Truck Rodeo. The combination of great food, live music, and the picturesque surroundings of the Fort Johnston lawn will create an unforgettable experience for all attendees,” a city announcement states.

Have a food truck and looking to participate? You can apply by filling out the online form here, and there is no fee to participate.

“The Southport Food Truck Rodeo promises to be a family-friendly event, attracting food enthusiasts, residents, and visitors alike. Whether you are looking to support local vendors, or simply hoping to enjoy a day out in the heart of Southport, this is an event not to be missed,” the announcement continues.

