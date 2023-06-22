Senior Connect
Barth brothers to host football kicking camp on July 20

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Connor and Casey Barth will host a free football kicking camp in Wilmington on Thursday, July 20.

The event will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Scott Braswell Stadium at Hoggard High School.

Camp organizers say all ages are welcome, and there is no need to pre-register.

Kicking instruction and demonstrations will be led by the Barths along with other pro, college and high school kickers.

Connor Barth played in more than 109 NFL games, including stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears, while Casey Barth kicked at the University of North Carolina.

