Avelo Airlines begins first flights on new routes, celebrates anniversary at ILM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Avelo Airlines celebrated one year at Wilmington International Airport this week as it begins its three new nonstop destinations from Wilmington.

On Thursday, June 22, routes from ILM to West Palm Beach and Tampa in Florida along with a route to the Philadelphia region began.

“Today, Avelo begins twice-weekly nonstop service to Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) and the Philadelphia area’s ILG airport on Thursdays and Sundays. Nonstop service to Tampa International Airport (TPA) begins tomorrow, June 23, operating on Mondays and Fridays. All three routes will utilize Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft,” an Avelo announcement states.

