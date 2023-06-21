Wilmington police searching for missing man who needs medication

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person notice for Johnny Lee Earls on Wednesday, June 21.

Per the WPD, Earls is 37 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 201 pounds. The WPD says that he requires medication and may suffer from seizures and that no last known location or direction of travel is known.

“If you see him please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3600,” the WPD announcement states.

