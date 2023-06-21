Wilmington man sentenced to over five years in prison for charges related to a ‘ghost gun’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 20-year-old Shyheim Zyaan Waters-Davis was sentenced on June 21 to five years and ten months for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after police found a ‘ghost gun’ in his home.

The Wilmington Police Department received information in October 2022 of Water-Davis selling crack cocaine and carrying a firearm. Officers conducted several controlled purchases of cocaine from him and then searched his home on Nov. 17, 2022.

Wilmington police and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force found approximately 123 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a privately manufactured firearm, or ghost gun, with a 24-round extended magazine, a stolen 9mm firearm with a 50-round drum magazine, and cash.

At the time of his arrest, Waters-Davis was on state probation for felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle. He pled guilty to the possession of a firearm charge on March 21 of 2023.

“The conviction is a result of the ongoing Violent Crime Action Plan (VCAP) initiative which is a collaborative effort with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, working with the community, to identify and address the most significant drivers of violent crime. VCAP involves focused and strategic enforcement, and interagency coordination and intelligence-led policing,” United States Attorney Michael Easley of the Eastern District of North Carolina wrote in a press release.

