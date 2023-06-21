Senior Connect
UNCW professor works with company that operated Titanic tourist submersable

(Center for Marine Science)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - University of North Carolina Professor Steve W. Ross works with OceanGate, the company providing a tour of the Titanic wreckage in a vessel that has gone missing.

“The opportunity of Dr. Ross and colleagues to study ecosystems on such a unique and historical artifact, the RMS Titanic, with cutting-edge non-invasive techniques offers unprecedented insights into one of the largest environments on Earth,” Dr. Ken Halanych, the executive director of the UNCW Center for Marine Science, stated.

