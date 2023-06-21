Town of Leland car involved in wreck on Hwy 17 S near Walmart; lane closed

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A Town of Leland SUV and two other vehicles were involved in a wreck on Highway 17 South near Ocean Gate Plaza at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21.

According to a town representative, some people received minor injuries, including one person who was transported to the hospital following the crash.

Until crews can remove the damage, one lane of Hwy 17 South along with a turn lane has been closed.

Car wreck on Hwy 17 in Leland on Wednesday, June 21 (Submitted to WECT by an anonymous viewer)

