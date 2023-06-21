Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Town of Leland car involved in wreck on Hwy 17 S near Walmart; lane closed

Vehicles involved in a wreck on Hwy 17 in Leland on Wednesday, June 21
Vehicles involved in a wreck on Hwy 17 in Leland on Wednesday, June 21(Submitted to WECT by an anonymous viewer)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A Town of Leland SUV and two other vehicles were involved in a wreck on Highway 17 South near Ocean Gate Plaza at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21.

According to a town representative, some people received minor injuries, including one person who was transported to the hospital following the crash.

Until crews can remove the damage, one lane of Hwy 17 South along with a turn lane has been closed.

Car wreck on Hwy 17 in Leland on Wednesday, June 21
Car wreck on Hwy 17 in Leland on Wednesday, June 21(Submitted to WECT by an anonymous viewer)
Car wreck on Hwy 17 in Leland on Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Car wreck on Hwy 17 in Leland on Wednesday, June 21, 2023(Submitted to WECT by an anonymous viewer)
Car wreck on Hwy 17 in Leland on Wednesday, June 21
Car wreck on Hwy 17 in Leland on Wednesday, June 21(Submitted to WECT by an anonymous viewer)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Jamar Wright
Former employee at local hotels arrested after allegedly using position to obtain credit card information of guests
Daniel James Mendoza
Sheriff’s Office: Investigation ongoing after gas station employees discover severely beaten man, one in custody
Deputies find man dead after shooting in Whiteville
Dyrell Green, Omonte Bell and Raquel Adams are charged with two counts of murder, one count of...
Alleged co-conspirator named in case of double murder at home of former TRU Colors COO
Investigators believe the child was abducted by Robert Paul Parker Sr.
Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old boy in North Carolina

Latest News

Smoke from a wildfire at the Green Swamp Nature Preserve in Brunswick County
Green Swamp Nature Preserve wildfire estimated at over 15,000 acres, fire 65% contained as of Wednesday
Grace Potter is set to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Sept. 27
Grace Potter to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Dave Allen
Dave Allen, UNCW swimming program founder and longtime head coach, dies
Quan Stewart
Brunswick Co. Schools announces Stewart as new COAST principal