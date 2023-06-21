Senior Connect
Surf City Police Department to distribute free bike helmets at upcoming event

Bicycle helmets
Bicycle helmets(Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City Police Department has announced that officers will distribute free bike helmets at an event on Saturday, July 1.

According to the announcement, helmets will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, located at 420 Fun Center Drive in Surf City.

“Officers will be distributing FREE helmets to those who attend. Helmet distribution will be first-come first-serve, while supplies last,” the Surf City PD states.

More information on the event can be found here. Those with questions are asked to contact the police department at (910) 328-7711 or send an email to epetersen@surfcitync.gov.

The Surf City Police Department will distribute free helmets on Saturday, July 1.
The Surf City Police Department will distribute free helmets on Saturday, July 1.(Town of Surf City)

