Sunset Beach police: 65 bindles of heroin, over 10 grams of cocaine seized in investigation

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Conway, SC, was arrested and charged after an undercover operation on Tuesday, June 20, according to a Sunset Beach Police Department announcement.

According to the SBPD, the street value of the drugs seized in the investigation is almost $3,000.

Jabbar Khalid Abdul Mateen is being held at the county jail under a $75,000 secured bond and was charged with:

PWIMSD MDA/MDMA 2.8 Grams

PWIMSD Cocaine 10.21 Grams

PWIMSD Marijuana 6.6 Ounces

PWIMSD Heroin 65 Bindles

PWIMSD Sch III Controlled Substances 1 Xanax Tablet

Felony Possession of Sch VI Controlled Substances (Tetrahydrocannabinols isolated from the resin of marijuana) 4 THC Cartridges

Sell Heroin

Deliver Heroin

Felony Maintain a motor vehicle to store controlled substances.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

