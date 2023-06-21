Sunset Beach police: 65 bindles of heroin, over 10 grams of cocaine seized in investigation
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Conway, SC, was arrested and charged after an undercover operation on Tuesday, June 20, according to a Sunset Beach Police Department announcement.
According to the SBPD, the street value of the drugs seized in the investigation is almost $3,000.
Jabbar Khalid Abdul Mateen is being held at the county jail under a $75,000 secured bond and was charged with:
- PWIMSD MDA/MDMA 2.8 Grams
- PWIMSD Cocaine 10.21 Grams
- PWIMSD Marijuana 6.6 Ounces
- PWIMSD Heroin 65 Bindles
- PWIMSD Sch III Controlled Substances 1 Xanax Tablet
- Felony Possession of Sch VI Controlled Substances (Tetrahydrocannabinols isolated from the resin of marijuana) 4 THC Cartridges
- Sell Heroin
- Deliver Heroin
- Felony Maintain a motor vehicle to store controlled substances.
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
