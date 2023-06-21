Senior Connect
Southport Rotary Club to hold Go Jump In The Lake 5k on Labor Day

Go Jump In the Lake 5k
Go Jump In the Lake 5k(Southport Rotary Club)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Southport Rotary and Brunswick Wellness Coalition is holding the 14th running of the Go Jump in the Lake 5K and 1.5 Mile Fun Run/Walk on Labor Day, September 4, at Spring Lake Park.

The family-friendly event promotes health and wellness in the community and raises funds for New Hope Clinic’s charitable healthcare programs and other Rotary-funded organizations.

You can help the event more by becoming a sponsor by contacting Rick Pearce at 910-612-2748. Sponsor levels start at $50.

Any participant can run, walk or roll on the courses at the park, with races starting at 9 a.m. Prizes are available for the fastest 5K male and female and for age group winners, the fastest 1.5 mile male and female, the best splash by an adult and child, and for teams.

To register online, go to the Southport Rotary Club’s website or on the links here. Race T-shirts are guaranteed for registrations before August 4.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

