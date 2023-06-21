Police: Grandfather dies attempting to rescue 9-year-old grandson from ocean

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - A 70-year-old man has died after police responded to a drowning Wednesday along part of the Grand Strand.

The Pawleys Island Police Department said officers were called to a possible drowning at around 12:30 p.m. near the Shell Road beach access. Police were at the scene along with first responders from Midway Fire Rescue.

Chief Michael Fanning confirmed the man was attempting to rescue his 9-year-old grandson who had been struggling during a strong longshore current. While in the water the man began to struggle as well.

The 9-year-old was rescued from the water and a person on a paddleboard later found the grandfather in the water and brought him to shore.

Police added that the man was on shore being given first aid before being taken to a hospital, where he later died.

His grandson was also taken to the hospital for salt water inhalation.

No further details were immediately available.

