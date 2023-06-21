Oak Island police to host ‘Chop with a Cop’ axe-throwing event

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Police Department has announced its first Chop with a Cop axe-throwing event to be held on Tuesday, June 27, at the Throw Baxe Axe House and Board Game Lounge.

The competition, in partnership with Southport Police Department, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department, will partner teens aged 13-18 with officers from the agencies in the competition.

Teams will be randomly selected and the competition will be held in two sessions: 10 a.m. - noon and 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

To register for the free competition, register here. Waivers must be signed by a parent or guardian on the day of the event.

