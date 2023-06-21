Senior Connect
Man dies from injuries after getting caught in rip current near Pender Co. barrier island

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender EMS and Fire has announced that a man died after getting caught in a rip current near a barrier island close to the Pender and New Hanover County line on Saturday, June 17.

Per officials, the 911 call came in at around 2:16 p.m. for a water rescue on Lea Island with people stuck in a rip current.

“First arriving units found one 38 y/o male PT, one 7 y/o male and one 14 y/o female. The 7 y/o male was transported to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries. The 14 y/o female was treated and released on-scene, as for the adult male, CPR was performed by bystanders on-scene prior to the arrival of responders. Responders continued emergency care, but unfortunately, the adult male had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on-scene,” the announcement states.

According to Pender EMS and Fire, the man was the father of the 7-year-old boy.

Officials say that units from Pender EMS and Fire, New Hanover County Fire, U.S. Coast Guard, PCSO, and the Town of Surf City Fire Department responded to the call because it is a barrier island.

“All units worked together professionally and as swiftly as possible due to the remote nature of the incident location. Pender EMS and Fire Inc. would like to thank the by-standers on-scene for their assistance and hard work they put in to attempt to revive this patient,” the announcement continues.

