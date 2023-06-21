Senior Connect
Locally produced film gets date for streaming release

‘The Devil’s Stomping Ground’ to be available on July 27
The local independent film “The Devil’s Stomping Ground”, which opened the 2022 Cucalorus Film...
The local independent film “The Devil’s Stomping Ground”, which opened the 2022 Cucalorus Film Festival in Wilmington before its theatrical release, will be available for streaming audiences on July 27, 2023.(Brand Spanking New Productions)
By Jon Evans
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The local independent film “The Devil’s Stomping Ground”, which opened the 2022 Cucalorus Film Festival in Wilmington before gaining a theatrical release, will be available for streaming audiences on July 27, 2023.

According to Jonathan Landau, the film’s writer/producer/director, the release will begin with traditional video-on-demand platforms that include Amazon and iTunes.

Landau describes the film as a narrative feature, edited together from the “found” footage of 15 college film students shooting their final senior project, combined with the behind-the-scenes footage of two juniors documenting their efforts at a location known as The Devil’s Tramping Ground.

“It’s about a North Carolina folk legend, which pre-exists the founding of our country,” Landau says. “I mean, this is a real place. It’s north of Siler City, in a town called Bear Creek. We went and shot there for nine nights. We tested the legend ourselves, right as these characters in the film are doing. It’s a movie inside of a movie, inside of a movie.”

