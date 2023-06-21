Locally produced film gets date for streaming release

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The local independent film “The Devil’s Stomping Ground”, which opened the 2022 Cucalorus Film Festival in Wilmington before gaining a theatrical release, will be available for streaming audiences on July 27, 2023.

According to Jonathan Landau, the film’s writer/producer/director, the release will begin with traditional video-on-demand platforms that include Amazon and iTunes.

Landau describes the film as a narrative feature, edited together from the “found” footage of 15 college film students shooting their final senior project, combined with the behind-the-scenes footage of two juniors documenting their efforts at a location known as The Devil’s Tramping Ground.

“It’s about a North Carolina folk legend, which pre-exists the founding of our country,” Landau says. “I mean, this is a real place. It’s north of Siler City, in a town called Bear Creek. We went and shot there for nine nights. We tested the legend ourselves, right as these characters in the film are doing. It’s a movie inside of a movie, inside of a movie.”

