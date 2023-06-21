Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Local filmmaker talks about writing her debut novel “Foam”

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington-based filmmaker Laurel Senick visited the WECT studio to talk about “Foam”, her debut suspense novel, on Wednesday.

“I learned to surf later in life, and I got so stoked as soon as I started surfing, and I’m a reader,” said Senick. “I went looking for a book that would have surfing in it, and I went to the library, the local bookstores and there were some surf novels, but none with a female protagonist.”

Senick’s first novel, the book follows Cassandra Lee, an unemployed journalist who starts to research the death of a local freediver and begins to uncover a drug ring and kidnapping plot. Senick’s film works include her short Waxshoe Wahines, which was featured at the Women’s Surf Film Festival and Surfalorus Film Festival in 2022.

You can watch the full interview in the video above and buy “Foam” online here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Jamar Wright
Former employee at local hotels arrested after allegedly using position to obtain credit card information of guests
Daniel James Mendoza
Sheriff’s Office: Investigation ongoing after gas station employees discover severely beaten man, one in custody
Deputies find man dead after shooting in Whiteville
Investigators believe the child was abducted by Robert Paul Parker Sr.
Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old boy in North Carolina
Dyrell Green, Omonte Bell and Raquel Adams are charged with two counts of murder, one count of...
Alleged co-conspirator named in case of double murder at home of former TRU Colors COO

Latest News

Novant Health Pender Medical Center
Pender County commissioners agree to sell Pender Medical Center to Novant Health
Police said an Amber Alert for a missing North Carolina boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old NC boy
Swannie has been a member of the Ocean Lakes Community for 20 years
Beloved community swan critically injured in alleged act of animal cruelty at Ocean Lakes Campground
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Wilmington man sentenced to over five years in prison for charges related to a ‘ghost gun’