Local filmmaker talks about writing her debut novel “Foam”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington-based filmmaker Laurel Senick visited the WECT studio to talk about “Foam”, her debut suspense novel, on Wednesday.

“I learned to surf later in life, and I got so stoked as soon as I started surfing, and I’m a reader,” said Senick. “I went looking for a book that would have surfing in it, and I went to the library, the local bookstores and there were some surf novels, but none with a female protagonist.”

Senick’s first novel, the book follows Cassandra Lee, an unemployed journalist who starts to research the death of a local freediver and begins to uncover a drug ring and kidnapping plot. Senick’s film works include her short Waxshoe Wahines, which was featured at the Women’s Surf Film Festival and Surfalorus Film Festival in 2022.

You can watch the full interview in the video above and buy “Foam” online here.

