Local community receives proclamation from state for International Widows Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Modern Widows Club has received a proclamation from the State of North Carolina for International Widows Day, which will take place on June 23.

According to a June 17 announcement from the club, the day has been recognized by the United Nations since 2010. Governor Roy Cooper has signed a proclamation declaring June 23 as International Widows Day as well.

“After two years as a club member and an additional year serving as co-advocate, it has been a great source of joy to witness transformation after transformation of widows who arrive so vulnerable and broken, who a year later have reclaimed their confidence, their self-worth and have started to thrive,” said Gail Loeb in the announcement.

The nonprofit says it served 16,000 widows in over 45 clubs in four countries during 2021, working to empower women in widowhood.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.