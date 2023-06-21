Senior Connect
Latin American consulate representatives to visit New Hanover County to help with passports, visas

The El Salvador consulate visit will be at the Health and Human Services building
The El Salvador consulate visit will be at the Health and Human Services building(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity is working with Cape Fear Latinos to bring representatives from two consulates to help people from those countries with passports, visas and other tasks.

“We are very excited about this partnership which will connect members of our Hispanic community with resources that can sometimes be difficult to find on their own,” said Chief Diversity and Equity Officer Linda Thompson. “Having these consulates visit is so important as they are familiar with the needs of their citizens, and it helps eliminate the language barrier that can sometimes be prohibitive in addressing issues quickly and effectively.”

The El Salvador consulate visit will be at the Health and Human Services building at 1650 Greenfield Street on Saturday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to noon. No appointments are required, and all services will be on a first-come first-serve basis.

The Mexican consulate visit will be at the HHS annex at 1507 Greenfield Street from June 26 to June 30, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made online here or by calling 424-309-0009.

“Discussions with additional consulates, including the Guatemalan consulate, are currently taking place to help more residents connect with officials from their country of origin,” an NHC announcement states.

