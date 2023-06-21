Senior Connect
High rip current risk alert issued for southeastern N.C. coast

Beach flag warning system
Beach flag warning system(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service released a high rip current alert for coastal Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick counties at 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21.

The alert is also in effect for coastal Horry and Georgetown counties in South Carolina.

Oak Island Water Rescue says that the beach will have a red flag both on Wednesday and Thursday.

“If you had plans to go swimming at the beach today or tomorrow, please cancel the swimming activity,” an OIWR announcement states.

The announcement also says that on flag days, “we request that you not swim in the surf. Please heed our recommendation.”

The NWS recommends swimming near a lifeguard and, if caught in a rip current, to relax and float. The NWS also says not to swim against a rip current, to swim in a direction following the shoreline if able, and to face the shore and call for help if you can’t escape.

The high rip current risk is set to expire at 8 p.m. Wednesday night as of Wednesday morning.

