Hannah Block Historic USO building hosting open house on Fourth of July

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Thalian Association Community Theatre at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center will celebrate the Fourth of July with an open house.

“The public is invited to join us between 12:00 – 5:00 pm when staff will be in 1940′s era costumes, serving free coffee, and doughnuts courtesy of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts with sodas at the WWII price of 5 cents,” a news release states. " A documentary celebrating the USO building will be showing all afternoon.”

The documentary film, Home Away From Home – the USO at 2nd and Orange, will be shown throughout the event on the Hannah Block 2nd Street Stage. The 5-minute film was produced in 2016 by filmmaker Rob Hill to honor the 75th anniversary of the building.

“The film captures the building’s rich history beginning with WWII, the transition to a community center and how it continues to serve our community today,” the news release states.

“The Second and Orange Streets USO Club was erected by the Army Corps of Engineers at a cost of $80,000 and opened in December 1941. At the height of the war, the building was open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. On weekend nights, 600 men crowded into the basement dormitory. Typical events included big band dances, plays, music recitals, art exhibits, hobby shows, guest lectures, wedding receptions, and weekly radio broadcasts.”

After World War II, the City of Wilmington purchased the building, which was renamed the Community Arts Center in 1973. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places the following year. The Community Arts Center was rededicated in Hannah Block’s name in 2006, in honor of one of the city’s most distinguished civic leaders and WWII veterans. In 2016, it received the James D. & Rosalie Carr Memorial Plaque from the Historic Wilmington Foundation, Inc.

“July 4th is a great time to visit the Historic USO Building”, said Susan Habas Executive Director of Thalian Association Community Theatre. “Enjoy free coffee and doughnuts and take time to view the memorial exhibits in the lobby. It’s hard to believe during WWII 63,000 uniformed visitors came through the building every month!”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.