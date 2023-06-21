Senior Connect
Grace Potter to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Grace Potter is set to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Sept. 27(Live Nation, Grace Potter)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Grace Potter is set to return to Greenfield Lake Amphitheater as part of her Mother Road tour on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website and at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion box office, open on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. off Harnett and Nutt streets in downtown Wilmington.

Grace Potter is going on tour with her upcoming album Mother Road, set to release on August 18. It will be her first full album since Daylight in 2019.

