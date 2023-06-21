First Alert Forecast: summery humidity with spring-like temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Summer officially arrives at 10:57 am Wednesday, and Your First Alert Forecast will feature temperatures that will struggle to meet the average highs established for late June.

Low pressure will continue to fuel shower & storm chances through the end of the week. While there will be plenty of time in-between showers, the convective and unstable atmosphere may trigger or build on each other. Best to keep an eye on your First Alert Weather App’s interactive radar if you plan to be outside.

The latest run of our hour by hour model shows widespread 1-3 inch rainfall totals in southeast NC through early next week. Isolated spots could see more as off and on showers and storms continue into the weekend. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/dpBl2W8LVh — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) June 20, 2023

Apart from rain, warm & muggy 80s will be the order of the day with soupy 70s expected at night, with temperatures trending warmer through the weekend. These downpours may help with the wildfire situation in Brunswick County, which is becoming more contained. Read the latest here: https://www.wect.com/2023/06/15/wheres-that-smoke-coming/

In the tropics: Tropical Storm Bret will trek westward toward the Leeward Islands by the weekend. Wind shear will likely keep Bret from becoming a hurricane, and will ultimately dissipate in the Caribbean. Meanwhile, tropical wave “Invest 93-L”, is likely to become Cindy in next day or two. Remember to stay vigilant and not worried. Stay prepared for hurricane season with the resources from wect.com/hurricane.

