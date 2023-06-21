Senior Connect
Columbus County Schools announces appointments of four new principals

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools announced Wednesday that four new principals have been selected for the school system:

  • Herman Bland, Chadbourn Elementary
  • Christian Godwin, Columbus Career and College Academy
  • Kalee Hill, Hallsboro Artesia Elementary
  • Kenneth Bowen, West Columbus High

Bland is the former assistant principal at East Columbus Jr./Sr. High School. He also taught elementary school at Acme Delco Elementary for seven years and taught elementary school in Brunswick County for 16 years at Town Creek Elementary and Waccamaw School.

Godwin has been with the school system for 16 years. She has worked as a teacher and assistant principal, most recently serving as assistant principal at East Columbus Jr./Sr. High School during the 2022-2023 school year.

Hill taught in both the Columbus County and Whiteville City school systems for 10 years. She most recently served for five years as an assistant principal of Whiteville High School.

Bowen has held several roles in his career, including consultant, assistant superintendent, chief officer for student learning & accountability, executive director, director of grant development & research, director of career & technical programs, high school principal, assistant principal, teacher, coach and mentor.

You can read more about the new principals below:

