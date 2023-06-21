Coast Guard Sector N.C. commander temporarily relieved “due to a loss of confidence in his ability”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Coast Guard has temporarily relieved Captain Matthew Baer from command of Coast Guard Sector North Carolina as of Tuesday, June 20.

Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath, Fifth Coast Guard District commander, reportedly temporarily relieved Baer “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to effectively command the sector, pending an administrative investigation and final determination,” according to a press release

Baer is currently reassigned to the Portsmouth Fifth Coast Guard District headquarters.

Commander Courtney Sergent will assume the position of sector commander to maintain unit operations until further notice.

