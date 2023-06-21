Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

City of Wilmington to host ‘Moonlight Dance’ for children and their parents

The Derick G.S. Davis Center at Maides Park
The Derick G.S. Davis Center at Maides Park(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced that its Moonlight Dance will be held on Friday, July 28, at the Davis Center in Maides Park.

According to the announcement from the city, the dance is intended for children ages 5-12 and a parent/guardian.

The dance will run from 6 to 8 p.m. and will also include refreshments, crafts and activities. Forks N Motion and Crazy Mason food trucks will be present as well.

Tickets for the dance are $5 per person, and those interested in attending can register here. The Davis Center is located at 1101 Manly Avenue.

Those with questions are asked to call (910) 341-7867.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel James Mendoza
Sheriff’s Office: Investigation ongoing after gas station employees discover severely beaten man, one in custody
Kevin Jamar Wright
Former employee at local hotels arrested after allegedly using position to obtain credit card information of guests
Deputies find man dead after shooting in Whiteville
Governor Roy Cooper
Gov. Cooper signs two bills and vetoes three others
Dyrell Green, Omonte Bell and Raquel Adams are charged with two counts of murder, one count of...
Fourth suspect named in case of double murder at home of former TRU Colors COO

Latest News

Quan Stewart
Brunswick Co. Schools announces Stewart as new COAST principal
Bicycle helmets
Surf City Police Department to distribute free bike helmets at upcoming event
Today on our Forever Family segment, we introduce you to big sister, 10 year-old Tori, and her...
Forever Family: Meet Tori and Chris
Richard Johnson presents $25,000 donation to Pender Arts Council
Pender Arts Council given $25,000 donation by local entrepreneur