City of Wilmington to host ‘Moonlight Dance’ for children and their parents

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced that its Moonlight Dance will be held on Friday, July 28, at the Davis Center in Maides Park.

According to the announcement from the city, the dance is intended for children ages 5-12 and a parent/guardian.

The dance will run from 6 to 8 p.m. and will also include refreshments, crafts and activities. Forks N Motion and Crazy Mason food trucks will be present as well.

Tickets for the dance are $5 per person, and those interested in attending can register here. The Davis Center is located at 1101 Manly Avenue.

Those with questions are asked to call (910) 341-7867.

