Brunswick Co. Schools announces Stewart as new COAST principal

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools announced on Wednesday, June 21, that Quan Stewart has been selected to serve as the new principal at the Center of Applied Sciences and Technology (COAST).

“Mr. Stewart has been a public school educator since 2013. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Morris College in Sumter, SC in 2007 and his Master of Arts in Education, Administration, and Supervision from the University of Phoenix in 2020,” BCS states in its release.

Per the release, Stewart began as a lateral entry teacher at Shallotte Middle School. At the end of his first year, Stewart received the Rookie Teacher of the Year honor for Shallotte Middle and the district’s Rookie Teacher of the Year honor.

“Mr. Stewart continued to receive recognitions and honors for his teaching practices as evidenced by being featured in the StarNews as one of the ‘12 to Watch in 2015′, ‘where the StarNews focuses on noteworthy people who might be high achievers’ in 2015. He was also featured in an NCDPI Youtube profile for using SchoolNet to improve instruction. In 2017, the Historical Society of North Carolina honored Mr. Stewart with the Outstanding Teacher of North Carolina History Award,” the release continues.

Stewart has also served as the dean of students and assistant principal at North Brunswick High School.

Outside of the classroom, he has worked as a safety coordinator, customer service manager, senior pastor at two churches and as the assistant executive secretary-treasurer for the General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina.

I am honored to be leading this incredible school. Working together with the COAST staff, we will provide students the supports they need to be career and college ready by closing gaps in opportunities for our students. This will take us working together with local businesses that seek to employ our students, colleges that seek to enroll our students, military branches that seek to enlist our students, and parents who seek only the best for our students. Together, we can create pathways for tomorrow.

