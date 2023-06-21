Senior Connect
Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old NC boy

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 3-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his father in Fayetteville.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers received a call around 1 a.m. Wednesday stating that Robert Paul Parker Jr. had been taken.

Police said an investigation revealed the boy was abducted on or about June 14.

His father, 46-year-old Robert Paul Parker, was accused of taking the child.

By Wednesday afternoon, Fayetteville Police said the Amber Alert had been rescinded. Officers said custodial issues occurred in Hoke County, where an active domestic violence protection order was also issued that lists Robert Parker as the defendant.

The Fayetteville Police Department has been in contact with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office with all relevant information, according to a social media post.

Robert Paul Parker
Robert Paul Parker(Fayetteville Police Department)

The boy has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Parker for kidnapping.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either the father or son should call the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1802.

