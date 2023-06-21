Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

3 hurt when Google critic crashes car into building near company’s NYC headquarters, police say

Police said the driver was arrested on charges including assault and attempted assault.
Police said the driver was arrested on charges including assault and attempted assault.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who has claimed for years that Google was torturing users with flashing lights crashed a car into a building near the company’s New York City headquarters, injuring three pedestrians, authorities said.

The man, 34, drove onto the sidewalk and crashed his Ford Fusion into a building on West 15th Street and 10th Avenue in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

A 12-year-old girl and two women ages 50 and 47 were hit by the car, a police spokesperson said. They were hospitalized in stable condition.

The driver was arrested on charges including assault and attempted assault, police said. He had not yet been arraigned as of Wednesday and it was not clear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

Images posted on social media show a homemade sign that says “Google Tortured Me!” and what appears to be a gasoline can at the crash scene, which is about a block from Google’s 15-story New York headquarters.

The man, who has worked as an Uber driver, filed a lawsuit in New York state court in Brooklyn in 2019 accusing Google of using blinding lights to operate a “social control program.”

He claimed in a 2021 Facebook post that Google’s Android operating system was flashing users in the eyes “for purposes of maliciously injury.”

He wrote in another Facebook post that year, “I guess Google thinks it’s ok to torture someone across their entire Android O.S ecosystem system, no security updates for almost 4 years.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Jamar Wright
Former employee at local hotels arrested after allegedly using position to obtain credit card information of guests
Daniel James Mendoza
Sheriff’s Office: Investigation ongoing after gas station employees discover severely beaten man, one in custody
Deputies find man dead after shooting in Whiteville
Investigators believe the child was abducted by Robert Paul Parker Sr.
Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old boy in North Carolina
Dyrell Green, Omonte Bell and Raquel Adams are charged with two counts of murder, one count of...
Alleged co-conspirator named in case of double murder at home of former TRU Colors COO

Latest News

Laurel Senick visits the WECT on June 21, 2023, the release date of her debut novel "Foam"
Local filmmaker talks about writing her debut novel “Foam”
FILE - In this May 8, 2003, file photo, a northern spotted owl sits on a tree branch in the...
Biden administration moves to restore endangered species protections dropped by Trump
Tropical Storm Bret is set to batter the Caribbean as a strong tropical storm near hurricane...
Eastern Caribbean islands prepare for heavy flooding as Tropical Storm Bret grows stronger
This wanted poster provided by the U.S. Marshals shows Ian Cleary, of Saratoga, Calif. U.S....
Campus assault suspect eludes arrest for 2 years after ‘So I raped you’ Facebook message
FILE - Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on the...
House poised to censure Rep. Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations