Wilmington police searching for missing juvenile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person notice for Makayla Denise Thames on Tuesday, June 20.

Per the announcement, Thames is 15 years old and 5 feet, 4 inches tall. She was last seen on Monday in the 4900 block of Vineyard Lane wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

“If you see her please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609,” the WPD announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.