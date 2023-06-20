Wilmington police looking for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday, June 19, that it is looking for 39-year-old Justin Daniel Duthie.

According to the release, Duthie was last seen on Thursday, June 8, in the 5000 block of Wrightsville Avenue, near N Wallace Avenue.

Police describe Duthie as being 6′3″ tall, weighing 184 pounds, and having hazel eyes with brown hair.

If you see Duthie, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3600.

